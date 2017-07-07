Thousands Set to Attend the Largest UK Evangelism Event Since Billy Graham

The UK's largest evangelism event since Billy Graham's crusade decades ago is about to hit the heart of Britain.

Evangelist J. John has traveled the world telling others about Christ, and now he's bringing the Gospel to the U.K. on July 8th for a one-day event called JustOne.

Attendees are encouraged to bring "just one" person to the event, in hopes of doubling the impact.

This simple invitation strategy has proven to be successful and event organizers expect 20,000 to 40,000 people to pack out Emirates Stadium.

High profile performers such as Matt Redman, Hillsong London, and Noel Robinson will lead worship. A number of speakers including Canon Andrew White, Julia Immonen, Lord Michael Hastings, and Linvoy Primus will also minister to the crowd.

J. John told Premier in an interview last month that the world needs to see the church engaging in mass evangelism.

"There is biblical authority and historical precedent for mass evangelism. I find it significant that outside the increasingly secular West, mass evangelism has continued, particularly in the majority world, with some spectacular rallies in places like Africa," J.John said.

"Mass evangelism reminds the world that the Church is not dead. It's easy to ignore a few little fellowships hidden away in anonymous buildings in a dozen suburbs. It's much less easy if there are tens of thousands of people in your city's main stadium. JustOne at the Emirates Stadium is the first of many anticipated stadium events."

He also hopes tens of thousands of people will make a decision to give their lives to Christ at the event.

"I would be delighted if 4,000 or more people responded on the day, but let us see what the Holy Spirit does," he said.