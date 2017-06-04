Displaying
How One Priest Took a Stand For Exploited Sugarcane Workers in the Dominican Republic

06-04-2017
It is hard to believe but human trafficking and what amounts to "slave labor" really exists the world today.

One priest who became a missionary to the Dominican Republic found this to be true with the sugar cane industry there.

Father Christopher Hartley, is the subject of a book called Slaves in Paradise (link: https://www.ignatius.com/Products/SLP-P/slaves-in-paradise.aspx) . 

He spoke with CBN News to talk about the book recounting his ministry to the people in the Dominican Republic and how God worked through him there.

Click play to watch the interview.

 

