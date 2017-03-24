Little Girl Steals the Pope's Hat...and The Show!

Thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square to greet Pope Francis this week, but it was a fearless little girl who really stole the show.

The pope leaned forward to give three-year-old Estella Westrick a kiss on the cheek.

What she did next went viral.

Westrck reached up and pulled the pope's white skullcap, or zucchetto, right off his head.

It only took a split second for him to realize what happened before errupting in laughter and taking back his zucchetto.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

According to CNN the toddler had been visiting Rome with her family when it happened.

Her grandfather, Mountain Butorac, said she was nervous before meeting the pope. Those nerves did not last long.

"Right before she went up she was a little nervous," Butorac told CNN. "Then she stole his hat. It was hilarious. Everyone was laughing, including the pope."

Butorac posted the video on Twiitter and Facebook and it has been watched thousands of times.

Butorac later told Buzzfeed news that the moment was both holy and hilarious.

"It was not only a special holy moment, but hilarious too," he said.