Largest Gathering of Vietnamese Christians Celebrates Protestant Reformation

The largest Christian evangelical celebration took place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, this week.

Christians from around the region came together to remember the 500-year anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

People lifted their hands in worship and awe, revealing hearts that are still of fire for God after so many centuries.

The event featured musical and dance performances that entire families enjoyed.

The celebration marks a decisive point in history, when a lone monk named Martin Luther wrote his 95 Theses, a formal criticism of the practices of the Catholic Church at the time.

The document set Europe on fire and sparked a movement that later spread to the rest of the world.