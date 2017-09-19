Catholic Charity Source: Christian Refugee Children in Sudan say Islamic Prayers to get Food

Christian children have to say Islamic prayers to receive food in Sudan's refugee camps, according to reports acquired by sources close to the Catholic charity, Aid to the Church in Need.

A contact, who, for security reasons wanted to remain anonymous, said Christian refugees from South Sudan are "in a terrible situation" in refugee camps located to the north in Sudan.

"We have heard stories where children are conditioned to say Islamic prayers before (being) given food," the source said. "This is not right. These children are Christian. They should be respected for that."

The same source estimated that 700,000 Christians from South Sudan are refugees in Sudan. South Sudan is in civil war.

"They are confined in those places. They are not allowed to go further north to the cities," the source said.

In addition, Aid to the Church in Need says the organization learned that it's tough for refugee families to survive on the amount of food that the government gives them.

The source also said that the Sudanese government has hurt the ability of charities to help refugees in the camps.

"We have heard the story that the government does not allow any other agencies to give support including the Church agencies," the source said.

"The government knows very well that the Church is the body in the world that supports enormously the needy around the world," he continued.

"The Muslim community have a charity, so the Christians have a charity, so that possibility should be given so that the people are supported," the source said.

The American Center for Law and Justice weighed in on the situation facing Christians in Sudan.

"We're very concerned about the ongoing persecution of Christians by the Sudanese government," Jordan Sekulow, executive director of the ACLJ, told CBN News in a statement.

"Further, it is extremely troubling that Sudan continues to sabotage Christian church and aid organizations in their attempts to efficiently assist the thousands of South Sudanese Christian refugees," he continued.

Sekulow said the ACLJ "will continue to put a spotlight" on the persecution of Christian refugees.

"We are working with our international affiliates to support the persecuted Church in Sudan," he said. "And we are raising this critical issue with members of Congress urging our government to do more to protect the persecuted Church."

"Nearly 300,000 people have signed on to our petition urging Congress to stop funding persecuting nations and take decisive action to protect Christians," Sekulow continued.

