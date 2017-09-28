'Now I Can Walk!' Jesus Heals the Cripple in Powerful Video

Evangelist Daniel Kolenda has traveled the globe preaching the gospel and praying for the sick.

He has seen God work many miracles first-hand, but this week he shared one of the most memorable healings he's ever witnessed.

"In 2010 we were in the city of Karu in Nigeria," he explains in a video on his Facebook page. "I remember it was one of those nights where the miracles were just popping up like popcorn all over the field after I prayed for the sick."

Kolenda knew God was up to something big and would show his miracle-working power.

"I remember seeing from my right-hand side this woman running up to me with her sister and crutches in the air," he says.

The woman comes walking across the stage with her hands in the air and tears in her eyes.

Kolenda gives her the microphone and she tells a testimony that captures the attention of everyone in the audience.

"I have had five surgeries. After the fifth one I could not walk," she says. "I could not walk but now I can walk."

"For seven years I've been suffering that affliction for seven years now. I can now walk on my own! Thank you, Jesus!" she says.

Kolenda says he saw the woman the next day and she was walking around just fine.

"When we saw her the next day you couldn't tell that there had been anything wrong with her," he says.

The woman's sister was overjoyed by the miracle God had performed.

"Praise the Lord. Glory be to God. My sister is healed. She's the only sister I have."