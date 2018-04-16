Islamic State Guns Down Churchgoers in Ongoing Terror Wave Against Pakistani Christians

What should we pray for Pakistani Christians following this latest terror attack in Quetta? Find out by watching Gary Lane's interview with British Pakistani Christian Association Chairman Wilson Chowdhry.

An Islamic State terrorist attack against Christians in Quetta Sunday has led one Christian leader to warn that Pakistan has never been more dangerous for non-Muslims than it is now.

"It increasingly looks like the IS is targeting the Christian minority in particular, for want of better reason, simply because Christians are an anathema, pariahs in their own country," said Wilson Chowdhry, Chairman of the British Pakistani Christians Association.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, as Christians departed a church service in Quetta, three gunmen on two motorbikes drove by and indiscriminately opened fire on people walking along Essa Nagri Road. Witnesses said they heard the terrorists shout "Allahu Akbar" as they sped away.

Two 19-year-old men, Azhar Mash and Raheel Masih, were killed. Three other people were injured including a man and a 9-year-old girl.

Chowdhry said two-and-a-half years ago Christians raised concerns about the growing influence of the Islamic State in Pakistan. He said government officials ignored their concerns.

"Absolutely nothing was done. When we warned about this, the government didn't respond so we asked churches to contact their local military forces and police forces. The police then sent out letters to Pakistani Christian churches telling them that it would be safer for them not to hold services because the police could not protect them from this type of attack," he explained.

Sunday's attack in Quetta is the third in the city since late last year.

One week before Christmas, Islamic State terrorists attacked Christians as they worshipped at Bethel Memorial Methodist Church. Nine people were killed and at least 50 people were wounded.

This past Easter, IS terrorists killed four members of a Christian family as they traveled to a late night market and funfair in Quetta. A 12-year-old girl was critically injured.

Last January, President Trump ordered $255 million in US military aid to Pakistan withheld, warning that it would not be restored until the government takes "decisive action against groups including the Afghan Taliban" and the Haqani network.

President Trump tweeted at the time that the US has "foolishly given more than $33 billion in aid to the country and gotten only 'lies and deceit' in return."

The British Pakistani Christians Association is helping victims of the recent attacks in Quetta. Find out more here: BPCA