Muslim Family Tortured by Visible 'Demonic Bat Creatures,' Then Dad Literally Sees 'the Light' of Jesus

MELBOURNE, Australia – According to the latest census, the Muslim population in Australia has soared to more than 600,000 people making Islam the most popular and fastest-growing non-Christian religion in the country.

While extreme Islamization does pose a threat to Australian society, some Muslims “down under" have made decisions to leave their religion and embrace Christianity instead.

We hear of many stories all around the world of Muslims converting to Christianity through dreams and visions. In Australia, CBN News met a Muslim man whose family was tormented by the devil until he experienced a supernatural encounter with Jesus.

Ismail Catak was a Turkish Muslim. He migrated to Australia when he was 19. Although he practiced Islam, he considered himself a moderate Muslim because he always had questions about God and Islam.

He said he wanted to know who God was and the unknown about God. He was curious about the spiritual realm and wondered if witchcraft was from God or the devil.

In his search for answers, Ismail got involved with the occult not knowing that he opened himself to demonic spirits. He met a Turkish Muslim who called spirits using the ouija board and a coffee cup. Ismail continued this activity with the spirit world until the manifestations of the devil became more and more frightening.

He told CBN News about his encounter with demons.

“I was making coffee. I was stirring the coffee and when I looked inside, I saw this creature live on the coffee, looking at me, behind me, hanging on the curtain. They were kind of humany demonic bat kinda looking creatures; real long fingernails. And every time they were flapping their wings, there was smoke coming out of them. On the last day when actually I was leaving my friend’s house, he said, ‘Look, two of them are going with you!’”

For four years, Ismail’s two sons were tormented by these demons.

According to Ismail, they drew sketches of the creatures with red eyes.

“They came to our bed and they started shaking. My kid, he was on the bed and he was throwing fist. He was sitting on his bed and screaming. 10, 15, 20 minutes, I can’t remember, we couldn’t wake him up. I lay him down flat and I said, 'What’s happening?' He’s still there, still didn’t wake up. I freaked out.”

Ismail tried everything and prayed to Allah and the prophets but nothing worked. Out of his frustration, he sought the help of an Iranian Christian friend who brought him to a Bible study. There, he surrendered his life to Jesus and experienced a supernatural encounter.

“I’m seeing this figure, He’s holding his hands up like this towards me. I could tell he was smiling. All I was seeing was this light coming from everywhere. It was just amazing. And actually, I have fallen in love with Him. That’s how I converted.”

The pastor instructed Ismail to pray for two weeks, commanding the demons to leave their home.

Ismail said, “Every night I was praying. I was saying, 'In the Name of Jesus Christ, you have no authority here. You demons leave in Jesus Name!'”

As a result, his children stopped having nightmares. Since then, Ismail hungered for the Word and began reading the Bible. He compared what the Bible said with the teachings in the Q’uran.

Ismail explained, “There’s nowhere in the book, nobody can find anywhere where Allah says, if you do this you will go to heaven. There is only one way and that is if you get murdered in the way of jihad. I now know the truth. Jesus is as real as you and me. He has created us. And only through His blood, can we come to God the Father. And He is an amazing, compassionate, graceful, forgiving God.”

