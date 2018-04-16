Andrew Brunson, an American pastor on trial for his Christian faith, is being sent back to prison following his hearing Monday.

"The judge late today said the trial will be continued until May 7 and ordered Pastor Andrew Brunson to return to prison," said American Center for Law and Justice Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow on his podcast. "Instead of being returned to the prison he was at prior to this hearing date he's been sent back to a prison that is notorious for it's overcrowding and it is a prison where eight prisoners are to be held in one cell. Instead, there are 22."

Sekulow called this latest development "disturbing" and is calling on the international community to continue to fight for the pastor's release.

"The next three weeks are critical to turn up the pressure on Turkey," he said.

Pastor Brunson took the stand Monday and did his best to convince the court to give him his freedom. He faces 35 years in prison.

“I’ve never done something against Turkey. I love Turkey. I’ve been praying for Turkey for 25 years. I want truth to come out,” Brunson told the court, according to Reuters. “I do not accept the charges mentioned in the indictment. I was never involved in any illegal activities."

ACLJ Senior Counsel Cece Heil told CBN News the Turkish government is using false testimonies and anonymous witnesses to build a case against the pastor.

"According to Mr. Cem Halavurt (Turkish attorney representing Pastor Brunson) Turkey has resorted to false testimony by secret witnesses, stating in the recent interrogation report that, 'This is one of those operations that we all have witnessed in many investigations within the Turkish judicial system with fake digital data and directed statements by secret witnesses. We clearly see that a similar operation has already been started against my client,'

The ACLJ encourages believers to sign a petition calling for the pastor's release.

Sam Brownback, United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, attended the trial and said the Trump administration will continue to fight for the pastor's release.

"The administration is deeply concerned about this case. We completely believe factually he is innocent. Andrew Brunson is innocent. We are hopeful that the judicial system will find that, that he will be released, released soon," he said.

Turkey accuses the 50-year-old North Carolina native of helping orchestrate a coup that threatened President Recep Erdoğan's leadership in 2016.

The 62-page indictment also charges the pastor with committing an act of terrorism by spreading the gospel in the majority Muslim country.

"Turkey has literally taken the position that Christianization is terrorism," Heil said. "They have no specific evidence that Pastor Brunson has committed any crime. The fact that he is a Christian, and specifically a Christian pastor, is what they are equating as terrorism."

A group of Christians gathered just outside the White House gates Monday to pray for his release and protest his captivity.

"Hebrews 13:3 says this: 'Remember those in prison as if you were in prison with them and those who are suffering, you suffer along with them,' " Rev. Pat Mahoney, director of the Christian Defense Coalition, told CBN News at the prayer vigil.