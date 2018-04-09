'We Cannot Fail Them!': Christian Organizations Help Desperate Syrians Following Chemical Attack

Christian humanitarian aid groups including World Help and Aid to the Church in Need, are working around the clock to deliver emergency aid to Syrians who were struck by a deadly chemical attack Saturday night.

Men women and children were left gasping for air and foaming at the mouth in the city of Douma after exposure to what monitoring groups describe as a mix of Chlorine gas and the nerve agent Sarin.

World Help is providing medicine, food and clean water for Syrian refugees fleeing the violence and shellings that occurred after the chemical attack. The supplies are being delivered through World Help's partners on the ground, who aren't that far from where the attack happened.



"For seven years, the people of Syria have known no respite from a relentless, cruel and bloody war," Vernon Brewer, founder, and CEO of World Help said in a statement.

"Their government has failed them, intergovernmental organizations have not succeeded in stopping the bloodshed and the global community has watched powerless as the conflict escalates and claims more lives. But we cannot fail them! Right now is their time of greatest need, and the Syrian people desperately need our help. We may not be able to stop the bombs or end the gunfire, but we can certainly deliver aid to people in need and bring hope to those who are hurting and hopeless."

Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) is also on the ground, sending emergency aid well as pastoral help to Syrians affected.

After visiting the war-torn country, John Pontifex from the charity, told Premiere: "The people of Syria have been living through unimaginable pain and suffering for the past seven years, as the conflict has caused terrible devastation.

ACN has completed 143 aid projects in Syria over the past 12 months.

Saturday's chemical attack is the worst one in Syria since more than 80 people died in a similar attack in Khan Sheikhoun in early April last year.