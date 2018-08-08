Anti-Christian Protesters in Canada Angry Over Chick-fil-A’s Toronto Expansion

I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Atlanta anymore…

America’s favorite quick-service restaurant, Chick-fil-A, is expanding to Toronto next year, according to the restaurant’s president and COO Tim Tassopoulos.

In a statement about the future opening, Tassopoulos said the Atlanta-based eatery plans to open roughly 15 more restaurants in the greater Toronto area “over the next five years.”

“We are looking forward to putting down real roots and becoming a part of this dynamic and diverse city,” he said about the Canadian expansion.

While most people are either thrilled or indifferent about the popular chain’s journey north of the American border, some pro-LGBTQ social media users are none too happy about Chick-fil-A’s Christian roots.

According to Business Insider, some locals are vowing to boycott the restaurant, arguing on social media the brand has “no place in Canada” and that it should “stay out.”

Just a friendly Canadian reminder that we are a progressive country and have morals and fight for equal rights for all. We don't want your bigoted and discriminatory business opening anywhere north of the border. #BoycottChickFilA — Chris Lotts (@chrislotts1) July 26, 2018

“We don’t want you. This city doesn’t have room for a fast food chain that’s run by homophobes,” one commenter wrote on Chick-fil-A’s Instagram post. “If you aren’t terribly interested in human rights, I hear their chicken is good.”

Another wrote: “What’s gonna hit us is a chain known for their anti-LGBT dogmatic beliefs. We don’t tolerate this in Canada. It would be best if they keep their business in Trumpland.”

Ontario was last year named the third most LGBT-friendly city in the world.

The backlash over Chick-fil-A started in 2012, when restaurant CEO Dan Cathy expressed his personal opposition to same-sex marriage.

“We are very much supportive of the family — the biblical definition of the family unit,” he told the Baptist Press at the time. “We are a family-owned business, a family-led business, and we are married to our first wives. We give God thanks for that.”

Cathy added, “We operate as a family business. … Our restaurants are typically led by families; some are single. We want to do anything we possibly can to strengthen families. We are very much committed to that.”

It should be noted, of course, the restaurant has a strict policy against discrimination of any kind, including sexual orientation.