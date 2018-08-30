Nigerian Schoolgirl Who Refuses to Denounce Jesus Begs for Freedom

A Nigerian Christian schoolgirl who remains in captivity because she refuses to denounce Christ is calling on her government to fight for her release.

Leah Sharibu, 15, is just one of the more than 100 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Dapchi Village on Feb. 19.

Most of the students were released after four weeks, but Sharibu remains because she refuses to abandon her Christian faith.

"I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi. I am calling on government and people of goodwill to get me out of this problem," she says in an audio recording in her native Hausa language.

"I am begging you to treat me with compassion. I am calling on the government, particularly the president, to pity me and get me out of this serious situation," she said.

Boko Haram sent the unverified recording to local media on Monday. Government officials are working to confirm the audio file's authenticity.

"The secret service is analyzing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation," President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, said on his Twitter page.

"For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed," he added.

Her father, Sharibu Nathan, confirmed to CNN that it was his daughter speaking on the audio.

"I thought she might have been killed since we were told by those released that Boko Haram kept her because she is a Christian. I can only imagine the way they would have treated her," Nathan said. "I have been calling the government to save my daughter. It has been seven months since she was taken; I believe they can get her from Boko Haram if they want to help us."

According to UNICEF, Boko Haram has kidnapped more than 1,000 children in Nigeria since 2013.

The group notoriously kidnapped more than 100 girls from a boarding school in Chibok in 2014.

To date, 93 of the Chibok girls have been released, while more than 100 of them remain missing.