Greg Laurie's Harvest America Aims to Bring Hope, Healing and Revival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Tens of thousands of Christians are preparing to take over AT&T Stadium to proclaim the name of Jesus, rather than cheer on the Dallas Cowboys in their home venue.

They're coming together for Harvest America, which is described as the biggest single-day evangelistic event in US history. Their goal is to point a broken and divided nation to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

"As our country continues to be so bitterly divided, the Gospel and a spiritual revival are our only real solutions," Greg Laurie, founder and pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, said in a statement.

"Our prayer is that God will use Harvest America 2018 to launch a revolution that will bring light to a world that is increasingly dark and energize a new generation of Christians to courageously share their faith in Jesus," he said.

Laurie will be the featured speaker at the June 10 crusade-styled event, delivering a hopeful sermon designed to invite people to accept Jesus as their savior. According to information on its website, more than 65,000 people have made a profession of faith through Harvest America events.

In 2016, more than 90,000 people crowded into AT&T stadium for Harvest America, with an additional 180,000 people participating in thousands of events in the United States and abroad.

Organizers are expecting to pack the stands once again this year with music performances by Chris Tomlin, Switchfoot, Crowder and Phil Wickham.

The June 10 event is free, starting at 5:30 pm Central time for people in the Dallas area. It also will be simulcast at homes, churches and other local venues.

Online audiences can stream the event on the Harvest America website or CBN News' Facebook page at 6:00 Central time.

Organizers urge believers to invite friends who aren't Christians to participate and learn more about the hope found in the Christian message. For more information about events near you, visit HarvestAmerica.org.