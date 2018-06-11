North Korean Defectors Leads Christians Around the World in Prayer For US-Korea Summi

While the eyes of the world are on President Donald Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un for their historic summit this week in Singapore, Christians around the world gathered Monday night to pray for God's wisdom and guidance.

Live from Singapore, Open Doors USA President David Curry led a free, online prayer summit for Americans around the same time Trump and Kim greeted each other for the first time. Thousands of Christians tuned in and prayed for North Korea while President Trump and Kim Jong Un met.

The event featured John Choi, a North Korean defector who survived a brutal prison camp and escaped the regime. He led a prayer for the Koreans still trapped in the Hermit Kingdom, especially the ones who are persecuted for their Christian faith.

Open Doors, which ranks North Korea as the #1 most dangerous place to be a Christian, is calling on American Christians to add their voices in prayer for the estimated 300,000 Christians who still live under a regime that seeks to eliminate them, at least 50,000 of whom are imprisoned.

Here is the complete list of prayer points:

•Pray that President Trump and Kim Jong-un's historic meeting on June 12 will be the first in a series of actions that sets Korea on a new course of religious freedom.

•Pray that Kim will be convinced to release the more than 50,000-plus Christians unjustly held in detention centers and prison camps throughout the country.

•Pray that Kim will allow for the creation of new churches where North Koreans can freely worship outside of the one "show church" that currently exists.

•Pray that existing believers within North Korea would take courage to lead a new revival of the Christian faith in North Korea.

•Pray that the underground church In North Korea would grow in boldness and be ready for widespread evangelism efforts when the opportunity arises.

