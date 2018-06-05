Pastor Dies Embracing Pulpit During Volcanic Eruption in Guatemala

The stories of the victims of the Volcan de Fuego eruption in Guatemala are capturing headlines around the world as the death toll continues to rise. Now a report has come out that three pastors were killed by the volcano.

Pastor Cash Luna told the testimony of the group of pastors who died – the body of one of them was found hugging the pulpit of his church.

That pastor was Camilo Pamal of the Missionary Church in the village El Rodeo Los Lotes. Only two people from his family survived, as confirmed to the Spanish-language version of CBN News, Mundo Cristiano, by Marly De Armas, spokesperson of the Casa de Dios ministry.

A psychologist named Martha, visited the family of the pastor who was found in the pulpit. Prior to his death, Pastor Pamal had commented on social media that "empathy and love of the people could be seen breaking unnecessary religious barriers put forth by the world."

This is one of the many cases that have been treated by trauma counselors just days after the eruption, where many people could not escape because of the volcanic gases that quickly spread throughout the affected area.

Currently, Casa de Dios ministry is recruiting psychologists to reach the shelters of the devastated area where "people are in shock," Pastor Luna said.

Several ministries have come together—including CBN's Operation Blessing Guatemala—to distribute food and personal hygiene products, however, they are still looking for clothes and mattresses for those affected.