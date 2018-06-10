Prayers Requested: Iris Global Ministry in Danger of Attack by Terrorists in Mozambique

CBN News has learned Heidi Baker's ministry Iris Global is in danger of attack by terrorists in Mozambique.

The founder of the Iris Global ministry is reportedly evacuating hundreds of children.

In a Facebook post-Sunday, the International House of Prayer in Kansas City wrote about their recent contact with Baker.

"We got a call from Heidi Baker late last night from Pemba, Mozambique," IHOPKC's Mike Bickle wrote. "She asked IHOPKC to pray for them urgently. Terrorist are attacking villages in the Pemba area numerous people have been killed in last few days. They are beheading people, and burning small villages and more. She has to move 250 students out of Pemba to Johannesburg in next few days. Roads have been closed off in Pemba. Military are trying to protect the areas but cannot get in."

Heidi and her husband Rolland Baker have been missionaries since they were married in a small charismatic church in Southern California.

They spent 12 years in Asia and saw thousands come to Jesus. In 1995, Heidi and Rolland moved their family to Mozambique, one of the poorest countries in the world. The government offered them a horribly dilapidated and neglected "orphanage." They started caring for 80 children and watched God pour out his love and provide food day after day. The Bakers now watch God provide miraculously for well over 10,000 children every day and have a network of more than 10,000 churches, Bible schools, primary schools, and remote outreach programs.

Today Heidi and Rolland's ministry "Iris Global" has networks of churches and church-based orphan care in all ten provinces in Mozambique in addition to their bases in main cities. In recent years they have concentrated on the Makua, a people group of four million in the north who were listed by mission researchers as "unreached and unreachable." With tremendous help from missionaries and nationals, around two thousand churches have been planted among these people in the last eight years.

Heidi spoke to CBN News in April about her vision of revival she has seen that she called the Glory Wave.

"I saw the wave and it's full of faces. And I thought, 'Lord, what is that? Are those the ones coming home or the ones going out?' And I saw they were the faces of these radical lovers of God, every tribe, tongue, and nation, who are going to go to the ends of the earth, carrying the Glory," she stated.