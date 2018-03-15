'He Did Not Want Others to Go Through What He Did' : Nabeel Qureshi's Wife Shares Critical Advise to ex-Muslim Converts

Michelle, wife of the late ex-Muslim turned Christian apologist, Nabeel Qureshi, recently shared words of wisdom to new believers from Muslim backgrounds on her husband's Youtube account.

The message was originally meant for ex-Muslims at a conference in Bangalore, India, but it has since been seen by thousands of people all over the globe.

"First of all I want to say how proud I am of all of you for making the decision to come out of Islam and into the Truth. The Truth that there is no God but One and His name is Jesus," Qureshi says in the video.

"In your zeal, it is paramount that you ground yourself in Christian doctrine. Soak in Jesus' presence and soak in His Word. Become intimately familiar with both," she continues.

She also warned against getting involved in ministry too early.

"Nabeel advised two years of discipleship and growth before pursuing ministry for anyone coming from the Muslim background into Christianity. He said he learned this lesson the hard way, coming too quickly into ministry while he still lacked grace and wisdom. It was God's protection that helped him steer clear of significant pitfalls," she explains.

One of the biggest topics she addresses is the importance of Christians with Muslim Backgrounds, people she calls CMB, to completely leave their old faith behind.

"One of the first questions Nabeel would ask of a CMB is 'have you informed your family?'" Qureshi explains. "He did not want others to go through what he did, regretting that he did not tell his parents about his conversion, but that they found out by other means."

For those who may struggle with the thought of telling their families and facing the persecution that may follow, Qureshi says, "fear not."

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go," she says, quoting Joshua 1:9.

Along with encouraging believers to move forward without fear, she also urges them to live without shame.

"You now have no condemnation, you now do not have to have shame have a hold over you," she says.



Most of all, she advises ex-Muslims to put their full trust in the Lord despite their circumstances.

"If you are concerned with suffering you may have to endure by telling your family. Or, if you are concerned about suffering you may have to endure by going and to tell others about this Jesus that you know and love now, Nabeel said this: 'Suffering binds us closer to Jesus and opens us to the tangible presence of the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, more than anything else. To follow Jesus is to die that we might live.'"