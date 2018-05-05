Russia Arrests Over 350 in Anti-Putin Protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Russia’s second-largest city have blocked off a large section of St. Petersburg’s main avenue and are arresting demonstrators taking part in a protest before President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a new term.

Video broadcast on the YouTube channel of protest organizer Alexei Navalny on Saturday showed the wide Nevsky Prospekt avenue blocked off around Gostiny Dvor, the sprawling trade complex that is one of the city’s landmarks.

A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 had earlier begun marching down Nevsky. There was no immediate tally of the number of arrests.

A group that monitors political repression in Russia says more than 350 people have been arrested in a day of nationwide protests against the upcoming inauguration of Vladimir Putin for a new six-year term as president.

The OVD-Info group said the largest number of arrests as of Saturday mid-afternoon was in Chelyabinsk, where 97 people were detained. It said in a protest in Yakutsk in the far northeast, 75 were detained but all have since been released.

Thousands of people crowded into Moscow’s Pushkin Square for an unauthorized demonstration and OVD-Info said more than 50 people there were arrested. Among them was protest organizer Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption campaigner who is Putin’s most prominent foe.

Police in riot gear waded into the crowd on Pushkin Square and were seen grabbing some demonstrators and leading them away, but there were no immediate moves to disperse the unauthorized gathering. A helicopter hovered overhead to monitor the crowd.

The protests Saturday under the slogan “He is not our czar” are organized by Putin’s most prominent foe, anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.

News reports and social media postings said protests had attracted hundreds or more in at least a dozen cities in the Far East and Siberia earlier in the day. Reports said police arrested activists in several cities, including a Navalny supporter who was seized in a cafe in the city of Samara, but no figures on the overall number of arrests were immediately available.

Demonstrators also gathered in St. Petersburg, where authorities had closed off Mars Field, a large park that is often a venue for demonstrations; signs on the barricades said it was closed for urgent repair work.

Putin will be inaugurated Monday for a six-year term.

