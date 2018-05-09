Trump: Pompeo Returning from North Korea with 3 American Detainees

Three Americans who have been held in North Korea for more than a year have been released and are on their way to the US.

According to The Associated Press, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plane has left North Korean airspace and had safely landed in Japan.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back to the US with three American detainees," President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, noting the former captives – Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk (also known as Tony Kim) and Kim Hak-song – "seem to be in good health."

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," the president tweeted, adding that Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be arriving at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 am Thursday.

"I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!" he said.

One of the hostages, Kim Dong Chul, a South Korean-born U.S. citizen, had been held the longest. According to The Associated Press, the former Virginia resident was sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage. He reportedly ran a trade and hotel service company in Rason, a special economic zone on North Korea's border with Russia.

North Korean officials arrested last year the other two American hostages, who were both teachers in Pyongyang, when they tried to leave the country at different times. The two detainees hadn't been tried.

The relatives of one of the captives, Tony Kim, are expressing gratitude to "all of those who have worked toward and contributed to his return home."

"Mostly, we thank God for Tony's safe return," they said, adding that the family appreciates "the support and prayers of friends and even strangers during this challenging year."

The news comes as the Trump administration finalizes plans for an historic summit with the North Korean leader.

"For decades, we have been adversaries. Now we are hopeful that we can work together to resolve this conflict," CBS News quoted Pompeo, who added,"There are many challenges along the way."

China's official news agency quoted Kim as saying earlier this week, "I hope to build mutual trust with the US through dialogue."

Kim also said that resolving tensions on the Korean peninsula and denuclearization should move forward in stages, with all sides moving together.

Trump says the time and location of the summit are set. The meeting is expected to happen later this month or in early June.