Asia Bibi On Plane Out of Pakistan, Lawyer Says

11-07-2018
Emily Jones
Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman imprisoned for several years for her faith, is on her way out of Pakistan, according to a report from Agence France-Presse. 

Bibi's lawyer did not disclose her final destination. 

"No one knows where she will land," the lawyer, Saiful Malook, told Agence France-Presse.

On, Oct. 31, the Pakistani Supreme Court overturned a court ruling that convicted her of insulting Islam. She faced death by hanging if the high court did not dismiss the charges.  

Her release angered radical Islamists who threatened to kill her before she left the country. The ruling also set off a series of protests and riots by Islamic fundamentalists who believe she deserved death. 

While no one knows where Bibi may seek asylum, Italy said Tuesday that it is "coordinating with other countries to ensure safety for Asia Bibi and her family," The Associated Press reported.

