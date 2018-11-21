Franklin Graham Warns as Transgenderism Takes Over 17 Students in 1 School

A teacher at a school in the United Kingdom has blown the whistle on transgenderism, saying 17 of her students are being tricked into believing that they identify as the opposite sex.

The Daily Mail reports most of the students undergoing the transformation are autistic and are vulnerable children with mental health problems.

The veteran teacher with more than 20 years of experience told The Mail a few of the children are easily influenced and holding on to the mistaken belief they are the wrong sex as a way of coping with autism.

Earlier this year, the newspaper revealed a third of the children referred to the British National Health Service's only gender identity clinic for children show "moderate to severe autistic traits." The paper estimated that 150 autistic teenagers were given puberty blocker drugs to stop their bodies from maturing.

The teacher says she felt compelled to speak out to protect her students. She told The Mail she believes, school administrators and some politicians "have swallowed hook, line, and sinker a politically-correct fallacy being peddled by a powerful transgender lobby."

In response, British Conservative Member of Parliament David Davies told the paper: "I congratulate this teacher for coming out and telling us what I have long suspected has been going on in schools. It is horrendous that children are being encouraged by other pupils to identify as transgender, particularly if they have autism."

"Parents are not told about this and there is no way of challenging these pupils who are convinced by others that they have a problem they almost certainly do not have. Tragically the end result could be irreversible surgical procedures. This is scandalous," he continued.

In a post to his Facebook page on Wednesday, evangelist Franklin Graham warns parents about this dangerous trend.

"Parents beware. A teacher in the UK is deeply concerned that no less than 17 students at her school—some of whom are autistic—have "come out" as transgender," Graham wrote. "Even though she fears losing her job, she feels compelled to blow the whistle on a dangerous trend. She said that being seen as transgender is trendy in their school and gets the young person attention which they want so badly."

"Students are being encouraged and groomed by older students to change their sexual identity. This teacher was instructed not to inform parents or other teachers if a student identified as transgender, and she fears that students are being put on powerful puberty-blocking drugs," he noted.

"Satan, the evil one, is a deceiver and brings chaos, disorder, and confusion. It is not a happy lifestyle when you reject God's original design. I hope parents and leaders across Britain will get involved, forget about being politically correct, and protect children from this dangerous and life-altering trend. If you're a parent, be aware and on guard about what is going on in your child's school," the evangelist continued.