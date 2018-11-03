Samaritan's Purse Airlifting 30 Tons of Relief Supplies to Aid Typhoon Yutu Victims

International Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse is deploying disaster response specialists and emergency relief supplies to two Pacific islands devastated by Typhoon Yutu.

The deadly typhoon destroyed homes and infrastructure on the Northern Mariana Islands of Saipan and Tinian, leaving hundreds of families isolated, and in need of medical care and shelter.

On Sunday, the North Carolina-based organization is airlifting emergency shelter materials, household water filtration units, solar lights, and medical supplies to Saipan. A portion of these items will then be transported to the neighboring island Tinian to support relief efforts there. Samaritan's Purse will also deploy a mobile medical team to provide patient care and treat typhoon-related injuries.

"Typhoon Yutu caused massive devastation on the islands of Saipan and Tinian. Hundreds of families are hurting—many of whom are now homeless and lack access to basic necessities like shelter and clean water," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are coming alongside them to meet their immediate physical needs while also sharing the hope of Jesus Christ. Please pray for everyone affected by the storm."

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution.

