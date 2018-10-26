Dozens of Impoverished Children in Peru Give Their Lives to Jesus in Bible Camp

Dozens of children in Peru gave their lives to Christ at a Bible camp hosted by Siloam Christian Ministries.

The UK-based ministry held a camp for impoverished young people living in the slums of Lima, Peru.

Christian Today reports 66 children between the ages of 12 and 16 came to hear the gospel, worship, and play games with the volunteers. The ministry says 27 young people gave their lives to Jesus by the end of the camp.

According to Siloam, most of the children come from single-parent homes and broken families.

"It takes about three days for youngsters to really express how they feel about themselves and their difficult home situations," Camp director Margot Alzamora. "Our caring teachers and counselors are trained to engage with the children and the issues they face."

The camp's theme was "Our Eternal Father." The students were taught to look beyond their situations and know they have a heavenly fathe who loves them.

"Our ethos is to reach out with the Gospel wherever needed most," said Richard Norton, director of Siloam UK. "That is why we chose to partner with local believers for our first-ever Bible Camp in Peru."

Siloam has projects in more than 18 countries around the world dedicated to bringing education, medicine, and social relief to people in need.