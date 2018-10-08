Hundreds Respond to the Gospel Message at Franklin Graham's Revival in Mexico 

In recent Facebook posts, evangelist Franklin Graham shared the news of the response to the gospel message of Jesus Christ at a revival held over the weekend in Monterrey, Mexico.

Graham posted photos of a packed auditorium of 16,000 who came to hear the gospel.

"We praise God that hundreds of people responded to the invitation to turn from their sins and trust Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord tonight in Monterrey, Mexico. I told the full house at Arena Monterrey that there was nothing more valuable than a soul. Your soul lives inside your body and when your body dies, your soul will live forever in one of two places—Heaven or Hell. Your soul's destination depends on whether you accept or reject Jesus Christ during this life. It's the most important decision you will ever make. The Bible tells us, 'For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?' (Mark 8:36). I'm thankful for the power of the Gospel and that many souls were saved this evening," the evangelist wrote.

"Over 500 churches prayed and participated in the Festival de Esperanza—we appreciate each one of them, and I'm looking forward to coming back to Mexico," Graham continued.