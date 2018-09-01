Alfie Evans's Parents Experience New Found Joy, Welcome New Baby Boy

According to media reports, the parents of Alfie Evans have been blessed with the birth of a baby boy after losing his 23-month-old brother to a rare neurodegenerative disorder.

The couple has reportedly named the new baby Thomas after his father. He was born on Aug. 8, according to The Sun newspaper.

As CBN News reported, Alfie's heart-wrenching case became the subject of international debate last spring after his parents, Tom and Kate, brought a legal battle against Alfie's doctors after they disagreed on whether the boy's life support should be maintained.

A source told the newspaper:

"Kate knew she was pregnant in Alfie's final few weeks and wanted to keep it quiet so she could give her all to Alfie. She and Tom are delighted with their new arrival. He's doing a great job of giving them something to focus on while they grieve. 'It's obviously tinged with sadness though as they know Alfie would have been a fantastic big brother if only he'd managed to survive.'

Since both parents carry the gene which caused Alfie's illness, baby Thomas has undergone testing and is reported to be doing well.