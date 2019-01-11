'This Is Totally Underhanded of the UK': Pakistani Christian in Fear for Life After Being Deported Back Home

Asher Samson, a Pakistani Christian who fought to stay in the UK, has been deported back to Pakistan. Samson, backed by thousands of Christians, attempted to get the UK government to allow him to stay after being threatened with execution by Islamic extremists in his home country.

Samson's pastor, Rev. Lorraine Shorten, sent out an update to supporters sharing the unexpected news.

"We are very sad to tell our supporters that Asher Samson was deported back to Pakistan under cover of darkness on an un-chartered flight on Wednesday night. He was not informed of this by the Home Office. He has not had any interviews with the Home Office to describe or plead his case," wrote Shorten.

"This is totally underhanded of the UK government," she charged. "Asher is now back to square one and his life is in danger. Every day there are news reports of Christians in Pakistan being persecuted and killed for their religion."

Samson had been detained twice within the last few weeks as UK authorities attempted to send him back. They were originally sending him home on Dec. 14, but Samson refused to go.

In an interview with The Independent, Samson shared he had "no one and nowhere to go" in his home city of Abbottabad. "If they do send me back my life will be really in danger. I'm so scared," stated Samson. "People know who I am, they know I am a Christian and they have seen me on social media."