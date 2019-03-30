New Zealand Christians Outraged as Govt Removes All References to Jesus From Parliamentary Prayer

Just barely two weeks following the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, the government has decided to remove all references to Jesus Christ from its parliamentary prayer.

The move by Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has angered the country's Christian population. Mallard made the decision in order to drop references to Jesus in order to make the prayer "more inclusive" for all parliamentarians.

The Guardian reports a reference to "Almighty God" remains, but it is not a specific reference to a Christian God.

Earlier this week, around 1,000 people protested just outside of the parliament building in Wellington. The group wanted Jesus name reinstated in the prayer because Christianity is part of the nation's history.

Ross Smith, the organizer of the event, told Radio NZ the country has a Christian heritage that should not be erased.

"It's a legacy. The principals and the values that are in this nation are based on our Christian-Judea roots. Removing the name would destroy those roots," he said.

"He needs a good kick in his pants, and he needs to actually be removed because this is a Christian nation," protester Rieki Teutscher told Radio NZ. We don't share his atheism."

Another demonstrator, Carmel Morgan, said Mallard should have consulted with New Zealanders or announced a referendum before changing the prayer.

"This is a land of democracy, this is a land of freedom, you know, we want to be a first world country... he took that choice away from us."

Other New Zealand politicians also voiced their concern over the change made by the speaker without consulting the entire parliament.

Well, the decision as to what should be changed should be made by parliamentarians and not the speaker – that's our position, I don't mind telling you publicly," deputy prime minister Winston Peters told RadioNZ.

"If you're going to make a change let's have parliament decide – not one person," Peters added.

Mallard said he had consulted other politicians and the majority he spoke to were in favor of a secular prayer

The Voice of Europe noted as former Christian churches are turned into mosques, New Zealanders are told to accept Islamification with smiling tolerance.

One week after a white supremacist gunman opened fire inside two mosques, killing 50 people, the entire country observed a Muslim call to prayer. The event was televised nationwide.