Pope Pushes Idea of Global Authority at Vatican Nation-State Conference 

Pope Francis is pushing for a global authority that supersedes the rights of individual countries, all with the goal of pursuing the common good.

"Think of the great contemporary challenges of climate change, new slavery and peace," he told members of the Pontifical Academy.

They met last week at the Vatican to discuss the topic of: "Nation, State, Nation-State."

While addressing the conference, Francis rebuked the trend of nationalism among individual countries and the many tensions that "come from an excessive demand for sovereignty," according to Breitbart.com.

However, the pope defended patriotism as a good thing. But he warned it can become perverted when "it involves the exclusion and hatred of others when it becomes a conflictual nationalism that builds walls, indeed even racism or anti-Semitism."

Francis also implied national sovereignty becomes twisted when countries do not have a welcoming attitude toward migrants.

"The Church observes with concern the reemergence, in many parts of the world, of currents that are aggressive towards foreigners, especially immigrants, as well as a growing nationalism that neglects the common good," he told the conference.

This, in turn, "threatens to jeopardize consolidated forms of international cooperation, undermines the aims of international organizations as a space for dialogue and meeting for all countries in a spirit of mutual respect, and hinders the attainment of the sustainable development goals approved unanimously by the United Nations," the Pope said.

The Pope also said individual countries can no longer look out for their own people by themselves due to globalization.

"The nation-state is no longer able to procure the common good of its populations alone. The common good has become global and nations must associate for their own benefit," Francis said.

The Pope also pushed the idea of supranational entities to the conference. A supranational union is defined as a type of multinational political union where negotiated power is delegated to an authority by governments of member states. The term is sometimes used to describe the European Union, according to Wikipedia.

For instance, a group of nations could "strengthen their cooperation by connecting certain functions and services to intergovernmental institutions that manage their common interests," he said.

"When a supranational common good is clearly identified, it is necessary to have a special authority that is legally and concordantly constituted and capable of facilitating its implementation," the Pope concluded.