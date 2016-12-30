Popular Christian Singer Brings the Gospel to ‘Good Morning America’ — Watch Her Stunning Performance

Christian singer Lauren Daigle brought the gospel to the heart of New York City on Thursday morning, performing her hit song “Trust in You” on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Watch the performance below:

She also performed the song “Come Alive.” Watch that below as well:

Daigle has had some remarkable success over the past two years, seeing her debut full-length album, “How Can It Be,” spend six weeks at number one on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart after it released in April 2015.

She also released a 2016 Christmas album titled, “Behold: A Christmas Collection,” which fared quite well.

Daigle told Billboard last month that she’s currently writing and preparing for her next album, adding that her focus continues to remain on what God wants for her music and career.

“I want to be a good steward and make sure what’s in my heart is what God wants, and then once it’s done and released, at that point it’s up to God and what he does on the back end,” she said. “I sincerely find joy in not knowing.”