Birthed Out of a Relationship with Jesus: Cece Winans Releases First Album in Nine Years

Cece Winans has been making music for more than three decades. She recently spoke with Efrem Graham in an interview for Studio Five to talk about her latest project and how it is a true testament to God's faithfulness--her first new record in about nine years.

It's called, "Let Them Fall In Love."

Winans says that her son came to her six years ago, wanting to produce the album.

"But I have to say, I knew he was gifted and talented going in..... working with my son.... we are all doing this ... all have embraced the call," said Winans.

She and her husband Alvin started Nashville Life Church five years ago. It began after her son invited about 30 friends over to their home for a bible study.

"And we looked at each other and were like Oh my God and all the prophesies ..... Loving God and loving people.... we were birthed out that way..... relationship with Jesus," Winans said.