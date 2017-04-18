'By Grace Through Faith' – Selena Gomez Reveals Christian Journey

Selena Gomez says she is closer to her church friends these days and is spending less time with the Hollywood crowd.

And the bio on her Instagram account says it all: "By grace through faith."

That's taken directly from Ephesians 2:8 which reveals the means of salvation through faith in Christ: "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God."

The 24-year-old music artist recently spoke to Vogue magazine about her current lifestyle and how she spends her time.

"Gomez currently lives in an Airbnb in the Valley and honestly doesn't get out much, except for long drives with her girlfriends: a realtor, a techie, some folks from church," Vogue said of Gomez and her inner circle.

"I think 17 people have my phone number right now. Maybe two are famous," Gomez said.

She revealed to Vogue how much her church roots are deeply embedded in her by cooking a meal that Vogue described as reminiscent of her "after church Sunday barbecues she remembers from her Texan childhood."

In recent months, Gomez has revealed more of her spiritual and Christian side by associating with a few churches and pastors.

And she shared some of her faith struggle, quoting from a sermon by Pastor Judah Smith who leads City Church in Los Angeles, California.

Gomez is fond of another church too — Hillsong.

In 2016 she surprised fans at Hillsong Church's Young & Free Revival Concert in Los Angeles when she sang an original worship song for the first time.

"I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding," she said in an Instagram post.

first time I ever lead worship. I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 24, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

During that concert Selena reportedly sang the song "Nobody," and told those during the concert that "Tonight is more than a concert, it's more than Hillsong, it's more than me coming on stage and singing a song for you. It's about a relationship that is greater than anything, guaranteed."

Selena explained her faith in an interview and named Hillsong United's singer, Brooke Fraser one of her favorite artists.