‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Top List of Most Popular Celebs Among Faith-Based Audiences

This week, the market research blog E-Poll published results from a “Faith and Fandom” poll gauging celebrity popularity among faith-based audiences.

“As the impact of faith-based consumers increases, it is imperative that agencies and studios understand which celebrities to utilize in campaigns, as they increasingly target this audience,” the E-Poll blog reported.

Listed among the top 20 celebrities among people of faith were HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Chip earned the #1 spot on the list, with his wife and business partner Joanna coming in at number 8.

This good news comes after Christian couple came under public attack late last year following the publication of a BuzzFeed article detailing their church’s teachings on homosexuality. The Gaines’ graceful response to the situation likely only increased their popularity among Christian fans.

Joining Chip and Joanna in the top 20 are “Fast and Furious” stars Tyrese Gibson (2), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (4), and Jason Statham (13). U.S. Olympic athletes Katie Ledecky (7), Simone Biles (12), Aly Raisman (14) and Laurie Hernandez (17) also earned spots on the list.

As far as Hollywood favorites go, actors Sean Connery (5), Betty White (9), Harrison Ford (11), Michael J. Fox (15), and Dick Van Dycke (16) won the hearts of faith-based viewers.

