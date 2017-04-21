'Nobody's Gonna Love Me Like You Do': Selena Gomez Pens Worship Song

Pop music star Selena Gomez surprised worship goers at a Hillsong concert by performing a worship song that she wrote.

Video of the 2016 performance at L.A.'s Belasco Theater has been posted on YouTube.

"Tonight is more than a concert," Gomez told the audience as she took the stage.

"It's more than Hillsong. It's more than me coming on stage and singing a song for you. It's about a relationship that is greater than anything," she said.

"I wrote this song about the one thing that holds it all together for me even when I can't bear to do it myself," she continued. "The song is called, 'Nobody.' "

Gomez went on to perform the song amidst cheers from members of the audience.

"Nobody's gonna love me like You do, nobody, nobody. Nobody's gonna love me like You do," the song's chorus says.