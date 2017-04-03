Reba's Gospel Hit with Lauren Daigle Blows Away the CMAs

Las Vegas may be known as Sin City, but country music star Reba McEntire and Christian contemporary artist Lauren Daigle took the crowd at the ACM Awards "Back to God" with their performance of the gospel hit from Reba's latest gospel album.

The album "Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope" is a two-disc offering, one of traditional gospel hymns and one of brand-new Christian music.

Reba told the world about pairing up with Daigle in a Facebook video last month.

"I'm so excited to tell everyone that I'm performing a very special version of my single 'Back To God' with the incredible Contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle at the 52nd ACM Awards," she said. "It's gonna be a fun night filled with performances from all of your favorites that you do not want to miss!"