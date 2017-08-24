Lecrae Helps UVA Students Who Feel Unsafe in Charlottesville in Big Way

Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is being a beacon of light to students affected by the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia by helping them transfer to safer schools out of the area.

His efforts are a direct response to the outbreak of violence when white nationalists and neo-nazis stormed the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12th.

The racial tension and violence made some students feel unsafe, and while Lecrae knew he couldn't stop the conflict himself, he could extend a helping hand to suffering students.

"If anyone feels unsafe at UVA and needs helpt to transfer schools let me know," he tweeted.

If anyone feels unsafe at UVA and needs help to transfer schools let me know. https://t.co/H3UfAZoikM — Lecrae (@lecrae) August 12, 2017

He told Vibe that a handful of students responded to his offer and asked for help. University faculty also stepped in and helped students with all the forms they need to make their transfers quick and easy.

"I don't feel like I can tear down these systems of oppression or hatred, but what I can do is liberate people who are victims of it," the rapper told Vibe. "I was pissed at the audacity where people would feel like they could just storm a campus in protest with that type of visceral hatred."

Lecrae says in times of racial tension and deadly violence, believers need to make their voice heard.

"Christians need to embrace that there need to be believers talking about love and social issues and all other aspects of life," he told The Atlantic.

RELATED LINKS: http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2017/july/lecrae-looks-back-on...

###

Lecrae Helps UVA Students Who Don't Feel Safe Transfer Out of Charlottesville ("If anyone feels unsafe at UVA and needs help to transfer schools let me know," he tweeted.)

http://www.christianpost.com/news/lecrae-helps-uva-students-who-dont-fee...