Marriage Above Career: Gospel Artists David and Tamela Mann Share the Key to 29 Years Together

WASHINGTON -- David and Tamela Mann are television and film actors and celebrated Gospel artists.

They made their claim to fame starring alongside each other in numerous Tyler Perry films including Meet the Browns and Madea’s Big Happy Family.

Tamela also performed with gospel musician Kirk Franklin before launching a solo career.

But despite dozens of Grammy, Stellar, Dove, BET and Billboard Music awards, they say their greatest accomplishment is 29 years of marriage.

The two Christian artists told CBN News the key to a lasting marriage is friendship, laughter and appreciation.

"I know what it took for me to get a woman like this. I know what it took for me to get my favor," he said, referencing Proverbs 18:22.

"So the same things that I did to get and win her, I have to do more now," he explained.

Tamela Mann says she also still enjoys being in her husband’s presence, despite almost three decades of marriage.

"I really enjoy being with this woman. I stalk her on the daily,” David Mann said with a laugh.

The “Take Me To The King” artist, tells CBN News they are writing a book about marriage.

They say for them, there was one rule that has kept them together.

“The first thing you have to do in your marriage is take divorce off the table. Because not if, but when problems come, situations come, adversity, but when, how do you deal with it?” challenged David Mann.

“Do you say okay, ‘Let's go.’ Or do you say, ‘Let's figure out how to stick together with this and let's make this work," he said.

And while they are thankful for their successes, they told CBN if it ever came down to a decision between their marriage and their careers, the choice would be easy.

"We'll be out of here. At the end of the day, when all of this is said and done, we're all we have,” said David Mann.

“We started with us. We want it to stay with us,” agreed Tamela Mann.

“If this business starts to mess that up, it's time for us to leave. We love doing this, but I love her more. She's my priority. And she's a good looking priority ain’t she?" David said with a laugh.