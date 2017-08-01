'Middle' Mom Patricia Heaton Tweets Messages of Jesus and the Holy Spirit
Patricia Heaton's Twitter feed is alive with messages about her love for God and church.
Heaton, who stars as the overwhelmed mom in the ABC series "The Middle," is a Catholic who isn't shy when talking about her faith.
A recent retweet encouraged her 352,000 followers to follow Jesus:
If you don't live for Jesus you will live for something else. Will those things be enough? Will they die for you?
— Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) August 1, 2017
She also shares an experience common to many: being bored in church until God comes crashing through.
Spent Mass internally grumbling about lame sermon; received Eucharist, knelt down, burst into tears. #NoOneExpectstheHolySpirit.
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 30, 2017
And being thankful for His grace:
Just read this, now feel really bad about grumbling at Mass. The miracle is that God loves me anyway. https://t.co/S0zuPhgkss
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 31, 2017
She also follows the feed @CSLewisDaily and retweeted this quote by the influential 20th century Christian author and apologist:
"It is when I turn to Christ, when I give up myself to His personality, that I first begin to have a real personality of my own."#CSLewis
— C. S. Lewis (@CSLewisDaily) July 28, 2017
As CBN has reported, Heaton is bold in standing for life and has taken some heat for her strong anti-abortion stance.