'Middle' Mom Patricia Heaton Tweets Messages of Jesus and the Holy Spirit

08-01-2017
CBN News
Patricia Heaton
Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton's Twitter feed is alive with messages about her love for God and church.

Heaton, who stars as the overwhelmed mom in the ABC series "The Middle," is a Catholic who isn't shy when talking about her faith.

A recent retweet encouraged her 352,000 followers to follow Jesus: 

 

 

She also shares an experience common to many: being bored in church until God comes crashing through.

 

 

And being thankful for His grace:

 

 

She also follows the feed @CSLewisDaily and retweeted this quote by the influential 20th century Christian author and apologist:

 

 

As CBN has reported, Heaton is bold in standing for life and has taken some heat for her strong anti-abortion stance.

 

