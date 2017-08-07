'Star Trek: Discovery' Producer Says God's Name is Not Banned from the Show

The producer of "Star Trek: Discovery" is denying that God is axed out of the film, according to the Christian Post.

Rumors recently spread that creators of the new film did not want the actors to say the word, "God."

Entertainment Weekly reported that the series star, Jason Isaacs (Captain Lorca), implied that any mention of God was not allowed.

Isaac's told the publication that he ad-libbed the phrase "for God's sakes" while on set and the episode's writer, Kristen Beyer corrected him.

He also said that he was told the show's creator Gene Roddenberry had a vision for "Star Trek" to be completely godless and strictly science-driven.

Isaacs also said he was told that he could say a swear word "before" he would be allowed to say "God" on the new show.

However Executive Producer Gretchen Berg said it is not true that Beyer banned the word, "God" and that it has been said in the show "quite a bit."

Her objection reportedly had to do with the fact that people would not say "God" in the future because Roddenberry's idea of the future does not include religion.

Berg said she didn't agree with Beyer's quote, but she says people must accept a variety of different beliefs.

"In our room, it's something we discuss a lot," Berg continued, "I don't necessarily agree with Beyer's quote. On a show about diversity and with different points of view, I feel like you have to accept that some people believe in God, some people want to worship a potato, and some people don't want to believe in anything. I think there is room for that on Star Trek."

