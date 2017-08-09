'The Energy that Surrounds Jesus is Electric': Jim Carrey Shares His Secret Talent in New Documentary

The widely popular and comedic actor, Jim Carrey, is not taking up the big screen as much as he used to, but now he is revealing a personal secret some may not expect.

He is a painter--and a good one, according to a recent report in IndieWire.

Carrey recently shared his hidden talent in a new short documentary, called "I Needed Color."

"What you do in life chooses you, you can choose not to do it, you can choose to try and do something safer. Your vocation chooses you," Carrey says in the video.

"I think I needed color," he added.

Carrey also mentions portraying Jesus in his art and what he wanted his audience to feel from his creation.

"The energy that surrounds Jesus is electric. I don't know if Jesus is real; I don't know if he lived; I don't know what he means, but the pangs of Jesus are really my desire to convey Christ's consciousness. I want you to have the feeling when you looked in his eyes that he was accepting of who you are. I wanted him to be able to stare at you and heal you from the painting," Carrey says in the video.

Watch his amazing creations here:

Jim Carrey: I Needed Color from SGG on Vimeo.

The six-minute video was uploaded to Vimeo two weeks ago and has recently gone viral, garnering over two two million views.

The documentary shows Carrey working hard in his studio on paintings, which have been labeled as "jaw dropping," by IndieWire.

Carrey says he picked up the hobby six years ago to "heal a broken heart."

"You can tell what I love by the color of the paintings; you can tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them; you can tell what I want from the brightness in some of them," he said.

"I think what makes someone an artist is they make models of their inner life," Carrey said in the video. "They make something come into physical being that is inspired by their emotions or their needs or what they feel the audience needs."