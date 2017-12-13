'I Know Jesus Has a Plan': Eagles QB Carson Wentz Uses Injury to Share Faith

NFL star Carson Wentz was on track to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a possible Super Bowl bid this year, but now he's been knocked out for the season by a serious injury.

Several defensive players slammed into the 24-year-old quarterback in Sunday's game, injuring his left knee as he was attempting to dive into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Christian athlete took to Twitter and posted video after the incident that could require surgery and end his season.

Some quick thoughts for everyone. Can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and fans enough. Love y’all! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/vBwxG4So5N — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

"Obviously, It's been a rough day for me personally, I am not going to lie. I have a ton of faith in the Lord and in his plan. But at the end of the day, it's still been a tough one. And it will be tough on me for a little bit," Wentz said.

"As I reflect tonight, I just know the Lord's working through it, and I know Jesus has a plan through it. I know he's trying to grow me in something, teach me something, use me somehow, some way, this will just be a great testimony as I go forward," he continued.

Wentz added that this injury "would not stop" him from moving forward.