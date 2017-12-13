Video of a Devoted Father's Loving Act Goes Viral

Bald is beautiful. That's what one Rhode Island dad was hoping to teach his daughter in a heartwarming moment his wife captured on camera.

Chelsea and Dave Sylvaria's daughter, Riley, suffers from a hair-loss condition known as Alopecia. Recently, she told her parents that she didn't love herself because she doesn't have any hair.

That's when Dad stepped in to show Riley that looks don't matter-- by shaving his own head. He even let Riley grab hold of the clippers to help, and giving her a kiss on the cheek for a job well done.

Mom, Chelsea, posted the video to Facebook saying, "Since it's my anniversary, I am going to share one of the many reasons why I am so in love with my husband."

Commenters agreed, noting "Riley you are one of the most beautiful little girls I have ever seen and how lucky are you to have a Daddy like him!!"

Some even sharing kind words of what's truly important in life saying, "What makes a person, is their kindness, their heart, how they treat others, their inner beauty, strength and personality."

In her post, Chelsea notes that Riley is now over being upset about having no hair, and that this was just "a minor bump in the road of life."