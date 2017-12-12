What Three NFL Players Did Off the Field That's Going Viral

In Texas and in some other parts of the country, the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team are known as America's team. But recently, three members of the Cowboys decided to sign on with God's team.

Team chaplain Jonathan Evans baptized linebacker Anthony Hitchens, safety Kavon Frazier and linebacker Justin March-Lillard after the trio made confessed their faith in Christ in front of their teammates at the team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

The video shows each of the players being baptized and those attending responding with applause and cheers.

"I was real glad seeing them alongside me as we got baptized, cheering us on," Frazier told the Dallas Morning News. "They cheer us on on the field, but that's a different part of life. It just made us closer together and more of a family."

Evans posted a video of the baptisms on social media and the response from football fans has been overwhelming. The video has gone viral with more than 5 million views on Facebook alone.

Evans holds a weekly Bible study for the team every Friday, but to the Dallas players and coaches, he's more than just a Bible teacher.

"Jonathan Evans, he's fantastic. We love him. We're really fortunate to have him. He's someone who's a mentor to a lot of our guys and he's a great resource," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Not only for the players, but for the coaches and we're really fortunate to have him in our organization."