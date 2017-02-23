Bible Documentary Answers One Question: 'Is Genesis History?'

A new documentary hits theaters tonight, seeking to answer one question about the Bible: Is Genesis history?

Host and narrator Del Tackett takes the audience on a nearly two-year journey around the world exploring questions with scientists.

It answers questions like, "Was the universe created in six literal days?," "Did humans evolve?" and "Were Adam and Eve real?"

CBN News had the chance to speak with Tackett and the film's director Thomas Purifoy at a screening of the film at the Creation Museum.

"Often times, there is an accusation of those who hold to the historical record in Genesis that we are unscientific, that we are stupid, ignorant, and yet I am telling you these scientists are so intelligent and they are so dedicated to their work," Tackett said.

"I think it is important for people to realize that scientists who are giving a certain view of science are not the ultimate authority," Purifoy added. "When you are looking as an authority, where do you go? And I think there is a much more greater authority."



"Is Genesis History?" is in theaters Thursday night only.

To purchase tickets online, go to www.IsGenesisHistory.com or to participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is at the Fathom Events website.

