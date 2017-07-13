Bronco Wide Receiver Boldly Declares Faith, Gets Baptized

Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer boldly professed his faith in Christ to the world by getting baptized at Edge Church in Colorado.

The NFL player posted photos of the event on Twitter in celebration of his new relationship with Christ.

"Celebrating life change today!" he wrote in a Twitter post along with photos of his baptism. His post also included the hashtags addictedtolifechange and lifechange.

Latimer's wife, Jaime, also shared the occasion on Instagram.

"So proud of you for taking his step," she said. "Heaven's rejoicing."

While the Ohio native already has a Super Bowl ring, he believes God has something big in store this upcoming year.

"I am very ready. The page has turned," Latimer said in an interview with The Denver Post. "It's a whole new book. ... The confidence I had in college is back. I have that swagger back. It's taken longer than expected. But as long as it happens, that's the key. It's going to be a big year."