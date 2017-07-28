Fantasia Hosts Worship Event to Honor Preacher Grandmother

Fantasia Barrino Taylor is celebrating her late grandmother's life by hosting a night of worship with big names like Tasha Cobbs and The Walls Group.

The 33-year-old American Idol winner is calling on people everywhere to gather at Temple Memorial Baptist Church in High Point, North Carolina on August 27 to honor God.

She says it's what her grandmother, who served as a pastor for a number of years, would have wanted.

"Let us come together and do something my Grandmother always wanted before she left this troubled World. Praise, Worship & Prayer TOGETHER," Fantasia said on Instagram.

Fantasia was struck by grief after her grandmother passed away from a massive heart attack in 2015.

"A real life Angel has left us. Lord help me please," she wrote on social media at the time. "I Love You Pretty Lady... Rest Baby REST tell God I Love Him More than ANYTHING."

Some other performers at her event include Domonic Ricks, Bishop Wendell Sumter, and Apostle Addie L. Collins.

