Gospel Singer Tasha Cobbs Faces Backlash for Teaming with Racy Nicki Minaj on New Song

Grammy award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, whose song, "Break Every Chain," which landed as Billboards' #1 song for a total of 12 weeks, is coming under fire for featuring Nicki Minaj on her new album.

2 NEW songs by @tashacobbs can instantly be yours when you pre-order her new album HeartPassionPursuit! ---> https://t.co/np9M3MMEjd pic.twitter.com/a6UehyUxOf — Motown Gospel (@MotownGospel) July 25, 2017

Cobbs and Minaj team up on the song, "I'm Getting Ready," from her latest album "Heart. Passion. Pursuit."

The 36-year-old singer responded to the many fans who disapprove of the move, sharing a meme on her Instagram page.

The image shows people in church with shocked expressions on their face, with the caption, "When saints found out that Tasha Cobbs-Leonard & Nicki Minaj finally did a gospel track together."

She wrote, "Welcome with open arms fellow believers who don't see things the way you do. And don't jump all over them every time they do or say something you don't agree with -- even when it seems that they are strong on opinions but weak in the faith department. Remember, they have their own story to deal with them. Treat them gently."

Cobbs-Leonard ended the post by citing Romans 14:1 MSG.

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Maraj, is known for her explicit rap lyrics. Several months back, she reportedly revealed to her more than 20 million social media followers, that she would love to work with Cobbs.

Many in the Christian community find it hard to understand Cobbs' decision to make a song with the racy rapper.

TBH I'm not feeling Nicki Minaj getting on a song with Tasha Cobbs on a gospel album. You can't mix the world with something spiritual. — Like Mike (@mikesing23) July 21, 2017

"TBH I'm not feeling Nicki Minaj getting on a song with Tasha Cobbs on a Gospel album. You can't mix the world with something spiritual," tweeted Like Mike.

Can someone PLEASE get me off of this floor. Why would Tasha Cobbs EVER have a song with Nicki Minaj? Somebody please send help. — Tia Shyne Muse (@tiashynemuse) July 21, 2017

Tia Shyne Muse wrote, "Can someone PLEASE get me off this floor. Why would Tasha Cobbs EVER have a song with Nicki Minaj? Somebody please send help."

But some applaud Cobb's decision.

But as long as Nicki Minaj want to praise God with Tasha Cobbs, that's fine — Osei (@KyeiMensah_) July 28, 2017

"But as long as Nicki Minaj want to praise God with Tasha Cobbs, that's fine," said [email protected].

Gospel-secular artist partnerships are not new.

Recently, gospel singer Fred Hammond responded to his decision to make a song with Snoop Dogg.

Kirk Franklin and rapper Lecrae have both done the same.

Meanwhile, Cobbs ended her Instagram post about her collaboration with Minaj suggesting that Minaj might be closer to God than people know.

Using hashtags, she said:

‭‭"#KingdomAgentsEverywhere #ImGettingReady #MyGirlSMASHED #IfeelJesusEveryTimeIHearIt #tears #IntoAllTheWorld #SheknowsGodBetterthanSomaYall #andHeKnowsHer," Cobbs-Leonard wrote. "Let's Go Boo!!!! @nickiminaj #heartpassionpursuit."

Cobb's album is due out August 25th.