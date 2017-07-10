'Limbless Evangelist' Nick Vujicic Unveils New Project, Using His Voice for God

Nick Vujicic may have been born without any arms or legs, but he's using his voice to reach countless people.



Vujicic, also known worldwide as the "limbless evangelist," is releasing his first music album.

"It's been a dream of mine for a long time now to be able to take my mission of spreading hope, purpose & encouragement across the globe, and combine it with my love of music & song, and now finally I am getting to do it," he told his nearly 10 million Facebook followers last week.

The album is titled Brighter World and is set for release on January 28, 2018. It is already ready for pre-purchase on the official website.

Vujicic says the album will be "a mix of uplifting, positive-themed songs; a few faith-based songs; some covers of songs that have impacted and changed my life."

The evangelist has some previous success with his budding music career.

He released a music video in 2011 of him covering the song "Something More." The video received six million views.

When he isn't doing music, Vujicic travels to schools, prisons, and conferences to share his inspirational story about how God helped him get through life as a limbless man.

He says it is all about encouraging other people in the world.

"I know that there are people who can get encouraged to see how God can use a man without arms and legs to be his hands and feet, but I wanted people to know that I am not a superhero, it is not about me, or how well I speak or articulate – it is the Spirit of God. It is an active relationship with him," Vujicic told The Christian Post in an interview back then.