Natalie Grant Celebrates 'Unbelievable Heritage' with Her Little Girl's Big Step of Faith

Scripture promises salvation to generations, and Christian singer Natalie Grant celebrated God's faithfulness to that promise after watching her husband Bernie Herms baptize their youngest daughter.

Grant posted video of young Sadie Rose's baptism on Facebook this week.

"I want to obey Jesus and let everyone know I belong to God," Grant quotes her little Sadie as saying.

"She's been asking to be baptized since she accepted Christ at age 4," the Christian music artist said.

Grant's parents, siblings, and dearest friends extended their hands to pray for Sadie. Grant said the image was a reminder of her beautiful heritage.

"I know that my children will continue the legacy," Grant said.

And for those who don't have that legacy in their families, Grant offered, "Always remember it can begin with you."

"God is a father to the fatherless and he can fill any void that is in your life. He does make all things new, and you can be the one that starts the Godly heritage for the generations to come after you. IT IS NEVER TOO LATE."

Bernie Herms baptized their twin daughters, Gracie and Bella, at the family's church in Nashville, Tennessee in 2015. He baptized Sadie Rose in the family's backyard.