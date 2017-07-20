New 'Pilgrim's Progress' Movie Breaks Ground in Christian Film Industry

People have read Pilgrim's Progress for centuries, now they'll be able to watch the action packed Christian story on the big screen.

"Heavenquest: A Pilgrim's Progess," is a modern take on an old tale. John Bunyan's The Pilgrim's Progress is recorded as the first written novel in the English language.

King Street Pictures said production for the film has already began and is taking place in Redding, California. Director Matt Bilen, says he wants the movie to challenge how people usually think about Christian films.

"With this film, we're trying to break new ground in the faith-based genre. It's dirt-under-the-fingernails, action-packed, grittier, more stylistic, and more cinematic than what audiences have seen previously. Our cast is diverse, representing faith around the globe. We think this unique combination is the 'next step' faithful moviegoers have been looking for," Director Matt Bilen said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

The cast features many well-known international actors including South Korea's In-Pyo Cha, Mexico's Fernanda Romero, and America's Alan Powell.

The film is inspired by Bunyan's classic tales. It features a war between the Northern (Heaven) and the Southern (Hell) Kingdom, a lone man's quest to reach the North with the help of an ancient book.

Producer and principal of King Street Pictures, Dan Mark, says there is a growing market for Christian films abroad.

"As we have traveled the world, especially Asia, we have seen the strong demand for such content amongst Christians abroad, and we believe the next generation faith films should be designed to engage all of those audiences worldwide," Mark said. "We believe our modern, edgy retelling of this classic story with a diverse international cast is going to pioneer new markets for faith-based content abroad and will capture the imagination of audiences worldwide, especially in Asia."