Scammers Caught on Dashcam Amid Epidemic of Crash Scams

Many people have dashboard cameras installed in their cars, and one British woman ended up being very thankful for her own.

The Daily Mail shared the bizarre encounter that left a biker and his sidekick in a panic after the woman caught them in a scam.

The moped rider can be seen in the video making an attempt to fake a road crash to get insurance money.

The footage was shot on the British motorist's dashcam earlier this month as she was driving along a residential street.

The moped rider can be seen backing up his bike and throwing his body across the woman's car.

She then confronts the young biker and his friend, who is filming the aftermath of the incident.

They continue to pretend a road accident occurred, until she tells them they are being recorded by a dash cam on her car, causing the two scammers to run away.

"I've got a camera. Do you understand you are on video, you complete idiot," she said.

The footage was uploaded in July and used to make people aware of motorists scamming others for insurance money.

According to The Daily Mail, insurance companies pay around £25 million (British pounds) worth of fraudulent claims every week in the UK.

More than 2,500 fake claims are submitted each week, adding up to £1.3 billion pounds a year.

The latest figures show a rise in insurance frauds from 54,000 to 57,000 last year.

A report from uSwitch also shows that a quarter of innocent drivers were not able to prove they were not at fault for an accident, so insurers are offering discounts for drivers who use dam cams.